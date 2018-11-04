Fire in Santa Maria Damages 3 Structures, Leads to Evacuations

Blaze broke out at about 1:30 a.m. on the 700 block of West Betteravia Road

A fire at an industrial site in Santa Maria early Sunday sent flames above nearby rooftops and damaged three structures.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department and Santa Maria Police Department responded to the 700 block of West Betteravia Road for a report of a fire.

The blaze damaged three structures and spread to nearby mulch piles at the scene.

As a precaution, police officers evacuated residences on Vista Circle due to the fire burning to the south of the homes.

No injuries were reported.

It’s not immediately known what types of structures were damaged, but the site includes the home to Engel and Gray Inc.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation later Sunday, Battalion Chief Mike Barneich said.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Cal Fire assisted in battling the blaze and handled other calls in the city while Santa Maria firefighters remained at the scene for five hours.

Sunday morning’s blaze marked the debut of the Fire Department’s new ladder truck, which was parked on Vista Circle to shoot a stream of water onto flames and to protect nearby homes.

Barneich, who came on duty after the blaze was contained, said those at the scene relayed that everything worked well during the set-up of the truck and its use to battle the fire.

Firefighters have been training to use the new truck, but Sunday’s blaze marked the first time the aerial ladder truck was employed for a significant incident.

The new firefighting tool requires drivers in front and rear cabs, allowing crews to more easily maneuver the lengthy vehicle.

