Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 10:06 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Investigators Seeking Information About Santa Maria Warehouse Fire

Public's help sought in determining cause of blaze that destroyed 6,000-square-foot building filled with pallets

Burned out warehouse Click to view larger
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in their search for the cause of a fire that destroyed a warehouse in Santa Maria on Monday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 17, 2018 | 12:06 p.m.

Santa Maria fire investigators are seeking information about individuals seen at a warehouse destroyed by flames on Monday afternoon.

Crews from the Santa Maria Fire Department were dispatched at about 3:30 p.m. to 1298 W. Stowell Road, where flames could be seen coming from the metal structure, according to Mark van de Kamp, a city of Santa Maria spokesman.

The single-story, 6,000-square-foot warehouse near the corner of Kameo Street contained cardboard and pallets, van de Kamp said, adding that the building apparently was used by GPC Pallets.

Flames and heavy black smoke could be seen pouring from the structure when firefighters arrived. 

The smell of smoke wafted several miles away.

The structure and nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution by Santa Maria police officers, who also provided traffic control in the area.

On Tuesday, firefighters were at the scene sifting through the pile of rubble left by the blaze.

Investigators are asking for information regarding people seen between 3 and 4:45 p.m. on  Stowell Road between Blosser and Hanson roads.

Anyone with any information about the incident can contact Fire Marshal Darrel Delgado at 805.925.095, ext 1578.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 