Investigators Seeking Information About Santa Maria Warehouse Fire

Public's help sought in determining cause of blaze that destroyed 6,000-square-foot building filled with pallets

Santa Maria fire investigators are seeking information about individuals seen at a warehouse destroyed by flames on Monday afternoon.

Crews from the Santa Maria Fire Department were dispatched at about 3:30 p.m. to 1298 W. Stowell Road, where flames could be seen coming from the metal structure, according to Mark van de Kamp, a city of Santa Maria spokesman.

The single-story, 6,000-square-foot warehouse near the corner of Kameo Street contained cardboard and pallets, van de Kamp said, adding that the building apparently was used by GPC Pallets.

Flames and heavy black smoke could be seen pouring from the structure when firefighters arrived.

The smell of smoke wafted several miles away.

The structure and nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution by Santa Maria police officers, who also provided traffic control in the area.

On Tuesday, firefighters were at the scene sifting through the pile of rubble left by the blaze.

Investigators are asking for information regarding people seen between 3 and 4:45 p.m. on Stowell Road between Blosser and Hanson roads.

Anyone with any information about the incident can contact Fire Marshal Darrel Delgado at 805.925.095, ext 1578.

