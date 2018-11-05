Santa Maria Structure Fire May Have Been Intentionally Set

A structure fire early Sunday at an industrial site in Santa Maria appears to have been started intentionally, with investigators looking into reports transients had inhabited the area, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., personnel from the Fire Department and the Santa Maria Police Department responded to the 700 block of West Betteravia Road for a report of a fire.

As a precaution, police officers evacuated residences on Vista Circle due to the fire burning to the south of the homes.

Later Sunday, investigators sifted through the site to determine how the blaze started.

“There are no electrical or mechanical ignition sources known to be on that piece of property,” Fire Marshal Darrell Delgado told Noozhawk.

The site is home to Engel and Gray Inc., with other construction-related businesses leasing some of the land for storage.

The blaze damaged three structures and spread to nearby mulch piles.

Those damaged structures were API Trailers-owned portable offices, like those used on construction sites, being stored there for future repair or remodel, Delgado said.

Authorities reportedly were looking into the site’s history of trespassing by transients, with photos supplied by local residents who have spotted the squatters.

