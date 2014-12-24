Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 9:39 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Veteran Santa Maria Firefighter Reflects on Career As Retirement Nears

Battalion chief marks more than three decades on city force — ‘I have loved every minute of it’

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 24, 2014 | 5:23 p.m.

The longest-serving member of the Santa Maria Fire Department will hang up his hat after one last shift on Christmas Day.

Battalion Chief Richard Bertram surprised himself by choking up with emotion as he bid farewell during a special recognition before the Santa Maria City Council on Dec. 16 in honor of his 34 years of full-time service. 

“I have loved every minute of it,” he said Thursday. “I’m not leaving because I don’t love my job.”

Chief Dan Orr noted that those who belong to an organization are “simply shepherds of the organization.”

“The goal is always to leave the organization better then you found it,” Orr said. “It is not hard to find Chief Bertram's fingerprints on many of the improvements that have been made to the organization over the years.

"Rick cares deeply the department and the city as a whole and filling his shoes is going to be difficult.”

Bertram chose the career as a youth growing up in West Los Angeles, and attended Santa Barbara City College. He originally spent a year as a member of a Santa Barbara County Fire Department hand crew.

He then attended the Hancock College fire academy en route to becoming a full-time firefighter.

Bertram first served as a reserve firefighter with the Santa Maria department before being hired full-time as the city’s third fire station, then near College Avenue and Donovan Road, was about to open.

While rising through the ranks, he’s seen the department through five chiefs, the addition of three more stations, plus replacement of Station 3 and the celebration of the agency’s 100th anniversary.

“I love these guys. It’s fun to watch them work,” Bertram said. “They are so good.  It’s very exciting to be involved in this stage of the fire service. It’s changed so much, and that’s fun to be involved with.”

During his career, he’s also seen the dramatic changes in equipment and skills employed by firefighters.

“The technology is really incredible. It makes it a much safer job for these guys,” he said. 

When he started, firefighters responded to a few basic medical calls and fires. Nowadays, their training has much more importance as crews must have skills in handling assorted disciplines such as hazardous materials along with urban search-and-rescue situations.

Bertram recalled seeing crews employing some of those skills after the Town Center Inn fire in October 2013, as they built a temporary structure to shore up the unstable facade.

“To watch those guys put that together that quickly and know exactly what they were doing, it’s fun to see,”  Bertram said. “It really is exciting to watch them perform and, as the chief says, to do their craft. They’re very good at it.”

He noted he has worked with three generations of firefighters, including the older ones who were on the job when he joined the agency and retired long ago. He’s the last of his generation and now gets to see a new generation making a mark on the fire service.

“It’s fun to see that evolution and the camaraderie and how they all mold together,” he said. “They are so much better than I ever was at that stage of my career. They are so well-educated, so well-trained.”

When he retires, the Shell Beach resident and his wife, Theresa, plan to travel and enjoy his freedom of not having to regularly report for shifts. 

And he isn’t totally leaving the profession, since he will continue to work part-time as a member of the Central Coast Interagency Incident Management Team, whose members respond as needed to wildland fires across the West.

It’s yet another chance to do the job he loves so much. 

“What I find unique about it is I don’t know a fireman that doesn’t love their job," Bertram said. "I look forward to coming to work. I look forward to being around the people that I’m around and I look forward to everything that we do."

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 