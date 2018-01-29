Santa Maria Firefighter to Be Honored by President Trump at State of Union Speech
David Dahlberg with the U.S. Forest Service helped rescue 62 children and camp staff from the Whittier fire last year
David Dahlberg, a fire prevention technician from the U.S. Forest Service, is flanked by Ray Sweet, left, board president for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Los Angeles, and Circle V Ranch Camp director Ray Lopez during a “Guardian Angel Luncheon” at Old Mission Santa Inés last year. The gathering recognized those who helped the campers and staff escape to safety during the Whittier Fire on July 8. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Kaytlyn Leslie, San Luis Obispo Tribune | January 29, 2018 | 9:34 p.m.
A Santa Maria firefighter who helped rescue 62 children and camp staff from the Whittier fire last year will be an honored guest at the president’s State of the Union speech Tuesday.
David Dahlberg, a fire prevention technician with the U.S. Forest Service, is one of 11 people chosen to be President Donald Trump’s honored guest at his speech before Congress.
According to an Associated Press report, many of the honorees were selected because they amplify the speech’s theme this year: “Building a safe, strong and proud America.”
Dahlberg was the first emergency responder on scene when the Whittier Fire threatened the Circle V Ranch Camp in rural Santa Barbara on July 8, and helped to rescue all of the camp-goers and staff trapped by the flames.
He is stationed out of the Santa Lucia Ranger District in Santa Maria.
Kaytlyn Leslie is a reporter with the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Contact her at 805.781.7928 or [email protected]
