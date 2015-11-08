Santa Maria Firefighters Battle Early Morning Blaze

Advice

An early morning fire on Sunday damaged an outbuilding at a Santa Maria home, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the 100 block of South Curryer Street, said fire Battalion Chief Mike Barneich.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the building engulfed in flames, which were threatening nearby structures, Barneich said.

Crews made an aggressive attack on the fire, and were able to quickly knock down the flames.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

