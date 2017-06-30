Parking, Street Closures Set for Santa Maria Fireworks Show

Event parking and street closures will be provided for Santa Maria’s Red, White, and Boom! fireworks show and street festival at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Panther Drive, across from Sierra Vista Park, 809 Panther Drive.

The best viewing will be available parking only on Panther Drive, directly at the event. Parking opens at 5:30 p.m.; the cost is $5 per vehicle. Carpooling is encouraged, and bringing lawn chairs and blankets is suggested.

No personal fireworks will be allowed; law-enforcement officers will patrol the area.

General parking will enter from the East Main Street entrance to Panther Drive. Staff and volunteers will direct drivers to park diagonally along Panther Drive and back-in their vehicles to the curb.

Parking for persons with disabilities – and overflow parking – will be accessible from the Donovan Road/Suey Road Crossing entrance to Panther Drive.

Attendees are asked to be courteous to surrounding neighborhoods and park only in the event parking area. Street closures with barricades will be in the neighborhood at Centennial Street and at Domingues Street. Again, officers will patrol the streets.

The event features a free outdoor concert onstage 6-8:30 p.m. with local band, Nothing But Trouble! Picnicking is permitted, but no barbecuing, tailgating, glass containers, or tent canopies will be allowed.

Refreshments will be for sale from local food trucks, and there will be a beer garden.

The event will conclude with the fireworks show at 9 p.m. The 25-30-minute fireworks show is paid for entirely by donations from local sponsors.

Questions regarding the community fireworks show and festival may be directed to the city’s Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.