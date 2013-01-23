Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 5:44 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Four People Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 23, 2013 | 4:08 p.m.

Four people were arrested on a variety of charges early Wednesday after a high-speed chase that began in Santa Maria and ended near Shell Beach in San Luis Obispo County.

The incident began shortly before 5 a.m. when officers were dispatched to the area of Main Street and Blosser Road on a report of a wanted parolee believed to be armed, according to Santa Maria police Sgt. Jesus Valle.

The officers observed a vehicle speeding from the area, Valle said, and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle, which was later found to be stolen, failed to yield, and led officers on a pursuit that wound through the city before heading north on Highway 101.

“The vehicle entered onto northbound US 101, eventually reaching speeds of up to 100 mph,” Valle said. “The assistance of CHP was requested, and the vehicle was partially disabled by a spike strip near the Spyglass Drive exit.”

The vehicle existed at Avila Beach Drive, where officers were able to make the traffic stop.

According to Valle, four people were taken into custody:

The driver, Bradley Winston Larson, 25, of Tanglewood, was the wanted parolee. He was charged with reckless evading, vehicle theft, possession of methamphetamine, transportation of methamphetamine, all felonies, and misdemeanor hit and run, along with two outstanding arrest warrants.

Thomas Edward Clutts, 39 of Santa Maria was arrested on two felony no-bail warrants.

Laura Alvarez, 41, and Nancy Camacho, 20, both of Santa Maria, were arrested on misdemeanor charges of being under the influence of methamphetamine. Both were later cited and released.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

