Santa Maria Gallery Displays Whimsical Art of Jean Quintana

Mixed-media artist is author of the book 'Soul Therapy, A Game of Intuition'

The Valley Art Gallery in Santa Maria is featuring the work of Jean Quintana, the award-winning resident artist of Grace Harbor Studio. A reception will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 21, at 1108 E. Clark, Ave.

Quintana is a mixed-media artist whose work also is displayed at the Santa Maria Airport, Cypress Gallery in Lompoc, Los Olivos Gallery in Los Olivos, and Town Center Mall in Santa Maria with the Friends of the Library.

Quintana is also the author of Soul Therapy, A Game of Intuition.

"Whether I paint or sculpt or build a wacky piece of furniture, I know that what I'm working on is meant for someone special and the energy that I put into my work touches people on an emotional level, even if that means it tickled their funny bone," Quintana said.

For more information, contact Quintana at 868-4152 or [email protected] Her art will be on display through June 7.

— Kathryn "Kat" Scott for Valley Art Gallery.