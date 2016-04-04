Santa Maria Garage Badly Damaged in Fire, But No Injuries Reported

Blaze on the 100 block of West Church Street remained under investigation

Santa Maria firefighters made short work of an early morning garage fire Monday. No injuries were reported.

Crews were dispatched at 12:15 a.m. to a residence on the 1000 block of West Church Street, a block south of West Main Street and a block east of South Blosser Road, according to fire Battalion Chief Mike Barneich,.

They arrived to find flames coming from the garage.

“An aggressive attack contained the fire within 20 minutes,” Barneich said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

He said damage to the garage was extensive, but the main residence was not affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Three fire engine companies, a truck company and a battalion chief were dispatched to the blaze.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.