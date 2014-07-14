Gas Leak Displaces 80 Santa Maria Residents after Vehicle Crash

More than 80 people were temporarily displaced Sunday night after a vehicle crashed in a Santa Maria alley, shearing off a large service gas line, the Santa Maria Fire Department reported.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the alley between the 200 blocks of East El Camino and East Hermosa streets, two blocks south of the Alvin Elementary School campus.

No injuries were reported but authorities said the leak forced the evacuation of the surrounding neighborhood while Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews repaired the gas line. Fire officials said more than 80 residents were kept out of their homes for about three hours.

Fire officials said one engine company, an aerial truck company and a battalion chief were dispatched to the scene. Santa Maria police provided evacuation and traffic control, and American Medical Response personnel were in the neighborhood in case they were needed.

The cause of the crash was under investigation early Monday.

