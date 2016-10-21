Santa Maria Girl Found Guilty of Second-Degree Murder In Newborn’s Death

15-year-old Maribel S. convicted of killing baby boy by slashing throat after giving birth in her bathroom

A 15-year-old girl was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday in Santa Maria Juvenile Court for killing her newborn baby boy nine months ago.

Judge Arthur Garcia handed down the verdict in the case involving a girl referred to in court as Maribel S. due to her age.

"This has a been an emotional case for everyone," Garcia said before revealing his verdict Friday afternoon.

He also determined the allegation she used a deadly weapon — identified as a broccoli knife during the trial — to be true.

In finding the teen guilty of second-degree murder, Garcia determined the death was premeditated, but not deliberate as required for a first-degree murder conviction, according to Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian.

He also rejected a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The judge noted that he followed the same instructions as given to juries considering a case. Unlike courts that handle adult offenders, juvenile court trials don't involve juries.

The girl showed up at Marian Regional Medical Center on Jan. 17, and hospital staff contacted police to say she recently had given birth.

Police officers later found the dead baby boy in a plastic bag stuffed behind shoes in the bathroom vanity in the girl’s family’s apartment.

The baby had knife wounds, including one across its throat, injuries the girl said occurred when the knife slipped as she attempted to cut the umbilical cord, but prosecution team contends were done on purpose.

An autopsy later revealed the baby was alive at birth, and authorities concluded the death was a homicide.

Maribel, who had attended Santa Maria High School, has been incarcerated in Santa Maria Juvenile Hall since January.

During the trial, defense attorney Lea Villegas argued that Maribel suffered a mental condition called "pregnancy denial" due to earlier physical and sexual abuse as a young girl living with relatives in Mexico.

However, police recovered several Internet searches on the girl’s cell phone seeking information about how to induce a miscarriage.

Testing confirmed that Maribel, who was born in the United States, was the mother and her boyfriend was the father of the baby delivered at approximately 25 weeks.

“I think we can all agree this is a tragedy all around,” Villegas said. “In a situation like this, there are no winners.”

She encouraged other girls who find themselves in a similar situation to seek advice from a teacher, parent or other adult, or visit Planned Parenthood to learn more about their bodies and options.

“Because this is the type of thing we don’t want to see ever again in our community,” Villegas added.

Resources available include the ability to safely surrender a baby at any hospital, designated fire station or safe surrender site, District Attorney Joyce Dudley said.

Information about the Safely Surrendered Baby Program's Santa Barbara County sites are available here.

"Everything about this case is tragic, from the horrific death of a newborn to the long-term effect this will have on our entire community," Dudley said.

"In addition to those primarily affected by this tragedy," Dudley added, "everyone engaged in the investigation and prosecution of this case was also deeply affected by all they observed and experienced.

"It is my hope that the judge's ruling today brings some sense of closure and healing. Above all, the community should be reminded that there is a multitude of resources available to individuals and families in need of help and support during dire times."

Sentencing, called disposition in juvenile court terms, was scheduled for Nov. 16, four days after Maribel turns 16 years old.

The judge ordered the Probation Department to prepare a sentencing recommendation report, and also asked that Maribel undergo a psychological evaluation.

Since the case is being tried in juvenile court, the normal sentencing rules do not apply, giving the judge more discretion.

Most juvenile court cases are confidential, but for some cases, based on the charges, media and other members of the public are allowed to attend hearings involving minors.

