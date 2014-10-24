Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 9:31 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Girl Scouts Team Up with Angel Gowns for Dignity, Earn Bronze Award

By Santa Maria Girl Scout Troop 50283 | October 24, 2014 | 2:12 p.m.

Santa Maria Girl Scout Troop 50283 has completed the requirements for the Bronze Award, the highest award that a Junior Girl Scout can earn.

Six Junior members worked together to complete the combined 120-hour service project — teaming up with Angel Gowns for Dignity — the Scouts collected 10 wedding gowns and assembled over 500 crystal angels that will be sewn on each gown.

Angel Gowns for Dignity brings comfort to families who have suffered the devastating loss of a newborn. Volunteers lovingly transform wedding gowns into "angel" gowns, garments that are individually boxed with a poem and keepsake angel.

“This project is a uniquely special experience,” said troop leader Katy Ruiz, whose own mother lost three babies shortly after birth. “The girls crafted each crystal angel with love and compassion — knowing each gown will be given to families whose babies don’t make it home from the hospital.”

“The angel gowns are important because they are something beautiful to remember their babies during the worst moments of their lives,” troop member Grace Ruiz said.

“I feel proud to be a Girl Scout! I learned to show love and support to our community,” Rachel Ramos said.

The girls began collecting wedding gowns in June. They sought donations from friends and family, as well as numerous fundraising events, including a Bowl-A-Thon, and hosting a raffle table during a local car show.

"I am very proud of the girls,” Ruiz said. “Working together with Angel Gowns for Dignity on the gowns is something no other troop has done.”

The girls donated their earnings and dresses on Tuesday at the Angel Gowns for Dignity seamstress’s monthly meeting.

For more information about Angel Gowns for Dignity, call 805.478.3390 or email [email protected].

