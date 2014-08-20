Santa Maria Girl with Epilepsy Granted Wish to Go to Disneyland

Four-year-old Mia Lopez Bautista of Santa Maria lives with epilepsy and soon will be granted her wish to go to Disneyland.

Mia is nonverbal but gets excited when she sees Disney characters and she loves being around people, so Disneyland is a perfect wish. Mia will have a special meet and greet with Mickey and Minnie Mouse and will also dine at Goofy’s kitchen.

She will be joined on the wish by her parents, Miguel and Maria, and her brothers, Miguel and Emmanuel.

She will have a wish presentation party Saturday at Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab. Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab is donating the party room, ice cream and a personal ice server. Mia’s wish has been adopted by Santa Maria Valley Physical Therapy with funds from its annual Golf for Wishes event.

The Walt Disney Company has supported Make-A-Wish for more than 30 years, providing wish kids with magical Disney experiences. More than 40 percent of the wishes granted by Make-A-Wish involve Disney.

— Shanna Wasson Taylor is CEO of Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.