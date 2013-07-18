Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 2:07 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Graduate Wins Car After Pledging to Stay Sober

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | July 18, 2013 | 7:02 p.m.

A pledge not to drink and drive to a young woman who later may have died at the hands of a drunken driver has turned into a sober reward — a Mini Cooper — for Santa Maria High School graduate Elmer Barrueta.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District graduate won the car recently from McCarthy’s of San Luis Obispo during a drawing involving hundreds of north Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo county students.

All the seniors took a pledge and signed a yearlong agreement to remain unimpaired during the “All In Driver” — No Distractions, No Excuses — program.

Barrueta had made a promise to his classmate Jade Dodson days before her tragic death in Santa Maria. The case involving a suspected impaired driver is moving through the Santa Maria criminal court system.

“We were really close friends,’’ Barrueta said. “I made a promise to take her out for a night on the town if I won. Sadly, she passed away before I could.’‘

Barrueta’s business teacher, Karen Draper, said her former student almost did not go to the drawing where he had to be present to win. Luckily, he was able to get time off from his employer.

“I was thinking of Jade and just had this strong feeling that I needed to be there,’’ Barrueta said. “I had my fingers crossed. It was surprising and exciting.’‘

The experience of losing a student remains tough, but being a role model is alive and well for Draper and other teachers.

“We can all teach the importance of remaining drug and alcohol free,’’ said Draper, adding that not using any hand-held devices while driving is also important.

Nearly 200 SMHS students signed the pledge to remain sober for 12 months. All must have attended grad night.

Barrueta plans to attend San Jose State University next year.

— Kenny Klein represents the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 