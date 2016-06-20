Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:46 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

With Council OK, Santa Maria Greyhound Station Soon May Be On the Move

City leaders will vote on a lease agreement allowing the bus company to relocate from West Cypress Street to the Transit Center

The Santa Maria Greyhound bus station is currently housed in a portable building on West Cypress Street in Santa Maria. The City Council is poised to approve a lease for the station to move into the Santa Maria Transit Center on East Boone Street. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 20, 2016 | 10:02 p.m.

The Greyhound bus station in Santa Maria is scheduled to travel across town to a new home.

The Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday will consider a lease agreement for Greyhound to move into the Santa Maria Transit Center on East Boone Street.

Since 2001, Greyhound has operated from portable buildings at 755 W. Cypress St. for what was considered an interim location. 

Plans called for relocating the Greyhound intercommunity bus and parcel services the Transit Center once completed.

“This modern facility has indoor and covered outdoor passenger waiting areas, ticketing, food services, restrooms, a driver break room, offices, a children’s play area, 17 bus bays and public parking,” Public Works Director Steve Kahn said.

The Transit Center on East Boone Street near South Miller Street opened in 2011.

Plans for a new home gained momentum nearly a year after an 8-year-old girl asked city leaders to find a new site after a burglar broke into her family’s house near the West Cypress location. Her fear lingered, and she wouldn’t sleep in her room.

Her grandfather welcomed the news.

“It’s about time. It’s easier and quicker to move out of a bad neighborhood," David Gomez said, adding that he sold his house and the girl's family moved to a new one.

Officials had said a year ago that the relocation would take time since the move had to be approved by the City Council, Greyhound and the Federal Transit Administration.

Before drafting the lease, the city solicited requests for proposals from firms interested in providing intercommunity bus transportation service, with Greyhound providing the lone response.

Putting Greyhound’s intercommunity bus services in the Transit Center would provide an easy transition for passengers’ access to all of the local public transit systems, city officials added.

Greyhound would pay $1,300 per month under the two-year contract that also includes five one-year renewals. Rent would increase 3 percent annually.

The lease agreement is on the City Council’s consent calendar, a series of items approved with one vote with no discussion planned. 

The City Council also is expected to consider the 2016-18 budget, which City Manager Rick Haydon called “a status quo” spending plan after years where staff had been asked to trim expenses. 

However,  the $158 million budget does call for three additional police officers, a police records technician, a police dispatch call-taker, fire battalion chiefs and a senior civil engineer for the Utilities Department.

The council also will consider approving the designs of two midblock crosswalks near Marian Regional Medical Center. One would sit on East Church Street while another would be placed on Palisade Drive. 

In addition to crosswalks, the project to be funded by the hospital will include pedestrian crossing signs and other improvements such as fencing along the parking lot.

The project will heighten the awareness of the motoring public to pedestrians, city officials said. 

Council members also will weigh in on a proposal to allow flexibility in the height of some buildings in some parts of the city. 

Currently, the height is restricted to 35 feet, but that would limit a three-story building, with higher-than-normal ceilings, and special architectural features such as a tower element or a higher-pitched roof.

The council also will consider another agreement with a falconer to help control the pesky bird population at the landfill and a contract with a firm to recycle mattresses.

The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 110 E. Cook St.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

