Santa Maria Hosting Free Harvest Moon Social at Elwin Mussell Senior Center

The City of Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department invites all active adults older than age 50 to celebrate the holiday season at our first Harvest Moon Reception/Social on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The free event will begin at 11 a.m. at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave.

Mingle with friends, meet new ones and reminisce about your favorite memories of the season while enjoying music and sampling holiday foods at this informal social event. Attendees are asked to bring an appetizer to share.

Reservations are required by calling 805.925.0951 x207. Reservations are limited to four people per caller. This event is all about celebrating the upcoming holidays. A donation for Toys for Tots is requested.

Questions about this event may be directed to Marjorie Gjerdrum at 805.925.0951 x347.

— Dennis Smitherman represents the City of Santa Maria.