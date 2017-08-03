Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 6:17 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Breaks Heat Record as Forecast Shows Some Relief from Hot, Muggy Weather

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | August 3, 2017 | 6:02 p.m.

Relief from the hot weather is ahead for Santa Barbara County after a record-breaking high for Santa Maria on Thursday. 

Santa Maria recorded a new daily temperature high of 88 degrees at the Santa Maria Airport, according to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles.

The previous record for Aug. 3 was 82 degrees set in 1998.

“It’s record breaking, so it’s unusual for August,” said Stuart Seto, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “Friday is still going to be warm, but it will cool off.”

No other cities in the county broke daily records on Thursday, Seto said, and scorching records are not expected to be set or matched over the weekend.

The Santa Maria area is expected to hit the high-70s on Friday and stay in the 70s through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

South Coast areas are expected to get partly cloudy skies on Friday, with daytime temperatures in the high-80s and low-90s, with cooler weather along the coast.

“It’s going to be a big cool off,” Seto said. “It looks like a good weekend and not as muggy.”

Temperatures on the South Coast are expected to drop Sunday and Monday, with daytime highs in lower-80’s.

Click here for a complete National Weather Service forecast.

