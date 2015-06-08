Santa Maria High School Drama Club Students Get Behind-the-Scenes Look at Movie-Making

Santa Maria High School Drama Club students recently got a “behind the scenes” look at movie-making during a trip to Universal Studios.

The students, two of whom had never been out of the Santa Maria Valley, spent the day exploring the movie and television world.

“I loved learning about the fun and different sides of the business part of making movies, special effects and how to get started in the movie business," said Naomi Miramontes, who is the Drama Club's vice president. "It was unforgettable."

Student Jennifer Valdez found the experience inspiring.

“I have never seen anything like it in my life!" Valdez said. “The tour excursion motivated me to look into working in films. It was interesting and enjoyable to see an actual movie being filmed."

Drama teacher Merrie Okie-Goldin and club adviser Glenn Goldin, who both have backgrounds in film and television venues, also educated the students on the steps and places to perfect their acting crafts such as the PCPA and other schools.

“Yes, the competition is tough but I tell our students to dream big," Okie-Goldin said. “Our students are capable of great things."

— Kenny Klein is a public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.