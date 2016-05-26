Santa Maria High School Ballet Folklorico Dominates Texas Competition; Brings Home First Place

Members of the Santa Maria High School Ballet Folklorico recently brought home first place honors from the La Feria De South Texas College 2016: Folklórico & Contemporary Dance Competition, showing other schools from throughout the United States that the Central Coast remains a dominate force of cultural excellence.

The group of high schoolers sealed that recognition with their “El Jarabe Nayarit” dance performance from Nayarit, Mexico.

The dance takes place in the sugar cane fields and highlights the men’s abilities with machetes while the women’s colorful dresses blow gracefully in the breeze.

Senior Marylinn Flores-Cornejo found the experience inspiring.

“It was one of the most unforgettable, amazing and fun memories of my life,’’ Flores-Cornejo said. “Bringing back Mexican culture is special for us and what we like to embrace.’’

Beginning Mex. Dance/Folklorico Teacher Angel Hoyos said his students worked hard to earn the spotlight.

“They were so happy,’’ said Hoyos, adding the students tirelessly fundraised several thousand dollars to be able to attend the event.

