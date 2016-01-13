Amy Lopez Tapped to Fill Santa Maria High School District Vacancy

Sports

Former City Council candidate chosen to serve last year of Victor Togazzini's term

A Santa Maria native who has worked with veterans, teen parents and recovering drug users through Santa Barbara County programs has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the high school district board.

The four members of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District voted Tuesday to appoint Amy Lopez, 41, to the seat left vacant by the resignation of Victor Tognazzini.

In early December, he announced plans to retire, effective Dec. 31, 2015. His term expires at the end of this year.

On Tuesday night, board member Diana Perez recommended her colleagues name Lopez, who unsuccessfully ran for Santa Maria City Council in 2014, to finish out the remaining year of Tognazzini’s term.

Perez said one expertise Lopez would bring to the board is a background of working with mental health programs.

“When I look at our team, and the expertise we bring to the board, this is an area I feel that is somewhat of a gap for us in mental health,” Perez said.

“And that’s why I think she would be a great candidate for us, for the community, for our students and for the school district. I obviously feel strongly about Amy.”

Lopez works as a team supervisor for Santa Barbara County Alcohol, Drug and Mental Heath Services Department, and through the years has worked with veterans, teen parents and families with recovering drug users.

She also has worked for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and created a program for boys leaving the Los Prietos Boys Camp to help them transition back into the community.

“It would be my honor to accept that,” Lopez said at the school board meeting.

“It is my goal to give back to the community. Education, kids, youth — unfortunately in the career that I’m in, I’ve seen what happens when they fall between the gaps and I’d like to see more prevention of that,” she added.

When a member resigns, the school district board has 60 days to either appoint a replacement or call for a special election, which would cost between $50,000 and $100,000, the school district’s attorney said.

The board was allowed to make a provisional appointment Tuesday, while confirming Lopez meets the full qualifications including residency in the district.

“We have a provisional appointment. Congratulations,” said Jack Garvin, board president.

By appointing Lopez, the board bypasses soliciting applications and publicly interviewing candidates.

Garvin said he doesn’t like the public interview process, where multiple candidates vie for the vacancy yet only one can be chosen.

Board member Carol Karamitsos said no one directly expressed interest to her about filling the vacancy and worried an application process would push up against the deadline.

Karamitsos said she was impressed with the Lopez’s credentials and agreed she would bring a different perspective.

“As a physician I can see that that’s something that’s paramount to providing services for our community,” Karamitsos said, adding it’s good to have a diverse representation on the board which also include a retired educator and retired sheriff’s deputy.

“To me, it’s a very easy segue and the fact you have run for office before shows you would be willing to serve,” Karamitsos said

Superintendent Mark Richardson said the item will return to the agenda in February so the board can finalize the appointment.

Lopez also serves on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley.

After the meeting she said she’s excited to join the board, and looks forward to challenges and collaborations.

Lopez, who is married and has two stepchildren, graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1993.

She received a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Fresno and a master’s degree from the University of La Verne.

