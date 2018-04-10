Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 8:47 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria High School District Board OKs Move Towards District Elections

Plan calls for ending the at-large system for picking school board members beginning in 2022

Superintendent Mark Richardson of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District. Click to view larger
Superintendent Mark Richardson listens to a speaker during the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday night. The board voted to switch to district elections in 2022. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 10, 2018 | 8:59 p.m.

The sprawling Santa Maria Joint Union High School District inched closer to changing the way its board members are elected, but voters won’t see the switch until 2022.

On Tuesday night, the Board of Education voted 4-0 to begin the transition to implementing district-based elections, rather than the current at-large system now used.

Board member Diana Perez, currently board president, was absent.

Local agencies throughout the state have faced threats of lawsuits under the California Voting Rights Act and implemented changes to avoid a costly lawsuit.

“In view of the recent decision by the city of Santa Maria, along with other local municipalities and districts, to transition to by-trustee elections, there are sound reasons for taking the action voluntarily, without a claim or threat of litigation being asserted,” Superintendent Mark Richardson said. 

Delaying the action until 2022 means the district can make use of the most up-to-date demographic information from the 2020 Census in drawing the districts, Richardson added.

The district, with three comprehensive high schools and one continuation school, has 8,000 students in grades 9 through 12 who previously attended schools in the Santa Maria-Bonita, Guadalupe Union, Blochman Union and Orcutt Union district.

Those students come from a wide swath of North County — west to the ocean, east to Tepusquet Canyon, north to the Santa Maria River and south to include the Los Alamos Valley. 

Traditionally. most of the board members have hailed from the Santa Maria and Orcutt areas. 

Abraham Melendez, an organizer with Central Coast Alliance United for A Sustainable Economy and a graduate of Santa Maria High School, urged the board to involve the community in creating districts.

“We at CAUSE believe this is a great step to making sure that each community within our bigger area has a voice in the local education system,” Melendez said.

While Guadalupe students attend Righetti High, Melendez said, district officials might be tempted to include the small community and Orcutt in one area. 

“However, we must be aware of the fact that doing so could potentially drown out the voices of Guadalupe residents and also the other areas who have less in common with residents from Orcutt as compared to residents from, for example, the westside of Santa Maria,” Melendrez said.

He pointed out federal and state guidelines call for creating districts with similar population numbers while respecting socio-economic and demographic communities of interest. 

High school district officials did not spell out how they plan to draw districts.

The high school district’s action follows the city of Santa Maria, which will hold its first district-based elections this fall. 

Three high school district board seats are up for grabs this November, but will be picked through the at-large system.

Those 4-year terms currently are filled by Perez, Carol Karamitsos and Dominick Palera, with the filing period opening in mid-July

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 