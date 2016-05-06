Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:22 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria High School District, Teachers Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

Fact-finding session ends contentious negotiations, averts strike possibility

The threat of a strike was averted this week when the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District reached a contract agreement with its teachers. Details of the tentative pact were not disclosed.
The threat of a strike was averted this week when the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District reached a contract agreement with its teachers. Details of the tentative pact were not disclosed. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 2:15 p.m. | May 6, 2016 | 8:58 a.m.

A tentative agreement has been reached in the stalled contract talks between the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District and its Faculty Association.

District spokesman Kenny Klein announced the agreement late Thursday night with a short statement that lacked details.

"The district and the Faculty Association would like to report the parties have reached a tentative agreement regarding the teacher contract. The parties are looking forward to returning focus to educating the District’s students,” the statement said.

On Friday afternoon, the district issued another statement.

“We agreed not to talk about the specifics of the deal until the FA has ratified the proposal,’’ Klein said. “But, I can say we think it’s great for both the District and the FA.’’

The 385 members of the Faculty Association will learn the details of the tentative agreement from the negotiation team during a meeting planned for Wednesday afternoon at Pioneer Valley High School.

Union officials said the fact-finding panel and district representative agreed not to release details until the entire Faculty Association membership could be informed at the same time.

"The decision to accept this Tentative Agreement or not is solely for the 385 faculty association members to decide. Voting will take place following the presentation of the Tentative Agreement and all its details," Faculty Association President Mark Goodman said in a written statement Friday afternoon. 

Union leaders noted the faculty will be asked during voting to either ratify the tentative agreement or to reject it and authorize the executive board "to initiate concerted activities up to and including a strike."

Bargaining talks have spanned nine months, culminating with "a final and best offer that the District will consider giving members" presented at 10:15 p.m. Thursday, union leaders said.

The announcement of a settlement came after a fact-finding hearing Thursday, during which a panel of three people was set to hear about the issues involved in the dispute.

During the hearing, each side made a presentation to the panel, which was expected to make a recommendation to become the basis of a negotiated settlement. 

District officials said that if no settlement was reached at the end of the fact-finding, the district could decide to implement its "last best" offer. 

Last month, teachers armed with signs picketed outside the high school district board meeting and then filled the boardroom for a few minutes. Signs said “This is our dress rehearsal,” “Teachers are not the problem,” and “Not on strike yet.”

On Tuesday, they aired their concerns at a special meeting for parents and community members.

Negotiations moved to the fact-finding stage after failed efforts to work with a state mediator, district officials announced in March.

Talks reached the mediation stage after an impasse was declared earlier this year.

District officials said an impasse was declared after the Faculty Association demanded a raise of more than 18 percent in December and more than 12 percent raise in January for the multi-year deal. 

Union officials said they were seeking the same raise provided to district’s classified union members and management.

More than money, union members said, the spat sought to protect the faculty’s rights after the district proposed getting rid of teachers’ prep periods and other issues.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

