Santa Maria High School District Teachers Vote to Approve Latest Contract

A bitter contract dispute between the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District and its faculty appears to be over.

In voting Thursday and Friday, 77 percent of the Faculty Association cast ballots in favor of the agreement which will go to the district’s board of education for ratification, reportedly planned for June 21.

The union vote of approval comes weeks after the teachers rejected a previous offer from the district and after the teachers earlier carried signs that mentioned potentially going on strike.

Faculty Association leaders said the new pact is an improvement over the earlier one, which they said would have given the district the authority to require teachers to work as substitute teachers during their preparation time.

The district dropped the demand after what union leaders called a last-ditch mediation session on Monday.

“Forcing teachers to be substitutes during their preparation time, potentially with no notice, would have been bad for teachers and students,” said Faculty Association President Mark Goodman.

“I am proud of my colleagues for standing up to an administration that shows so little respect for the work our members do in this district.”

After an impasse was reached, a fact-finding panel of three people considered the issues involved in the dispute, ruling in favor of the district in a report submitted after the union rejected the earlier offer, district officials said earlier this week.

News of the favorable vote, coinciding with the end of school, was welcomed by the district.

“We are happy the faculty association has now chosen to ratify the agreement. We look forward to the SMJUHSD Board of Education ratifying it on the 21st,” said Kenny Klein, district public information officer.

District officials previously said the fact-finding panel recommended a 2.63-percent salary rise for the current school year, retroactive to July 1, 2015. While the district initially offered a 3.5 -percent hike, the union asked to have that 0.87 percent be allocated toward benefits, the fact-finding panel said.

Additionally, a 3-percent pay hike for the 2016-17 school year was recommended.

The district’s Faculty Association members' raises for the past three years would total 15 percent, exceeding the California Consumer Price Index of 4.8 percent for the same time frame, the fact-finding panel's report said.

But union leaders said the spat wasn't about money and instead centered on other issues such as the potential loss of preparation time.

With the contract dispute done, the Faculty Association leadership said the focus is on supporting candidates for the board of education this fall, Goodman said.

Earlier this month, the union held a meeting to solicit people to run for a seat on the board.

“We look forward to supporting candidates who are fair-minded and will hold the administration accountable when it mistreats students and employees,” Goodman said.

Two board seats are up for grabs this fall, including the ones held by board member Jack Garvin and Amy Lopez, who was appointed earlier this year to fill the vacancy created by Victor Tognazzini’s resignation.

The filing period will open in mid-July and close in early August, with Election Day set for Nov. 8.

