Santa Maria High School Basketball Coach Eddie Gutierrez Dies

The head coach for the varsity girls basketball program at Santa Maria High School has died.

Officials with the Santa Maria Joint Union High District said they learned Monday morning that Eddie Gutierrez died, but added it did not occur on campus.

Gutierrez served as the head coach for the varsity girls basketball program at Santa Maria High School. He also was the security coordinator.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Eddie Gutierrez’s family and friends," SMJUHSD Superintendent Dr. Mark Richardson said.

Students and staff observed a moment of silence Monday after the campus announcement was made by school administration.

The district also made counseling services available.

