Santa Maria High School Initiates ‘Invaluable’ Multi-Day Drinking and Driving Prevention Program

Santa Maria High School students plan to increase their awareness about the tragic dangers of not making mature decisions during the “Every 15 Minutes” program Thursday and Friday, April 21-22, 2016.

The program, which is directed toward high school juniors and seniors, challenges students to think about drinking, driving, personal safety and the impact those decisions can have on family and friends.

On Thursday, students participated in a mock car crash. On Friday, a mock funeral is planned. Both take place on or next to campus. An overnight retreat is also scheduled.

SMHS Director of Activities Adrian Salazar described the information that program provides as “invaluable.”

“This is as close to the real deal any student, teacher or family member wants to get to death,’’ Salazar said. “It’s a great learning lesson for all of us to always try to make good choices in life.’’

Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley organized and put on the event with a $6,000 grant from the California Highway Patrol, according to Programs Director Dawnette Smith.

— Kenny Klein is the public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.