Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 6:36 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria High School Initiates ‘Invaluable’ Multi-Day Drinking and Driving Prevention Program

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | April 22, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

Santa Maria High School students plan to increase their awareness about the tragic dangers of not making mature decisions during the “Every 15 Minutes” program Thursday and Friday, April 21-22, 2016.

The program, which is directed toward high school juniors and seniors, challenges students to think about drinking, driving, personal safety and the impact those decisions can have on family and friends.

On Thursday, students participated in a mock car crash. On Friday, a mock funeral is planned. Both take place on or next to campus. An overnight retreat is also scheduled.

SMHS Director of Activities Adrian Salazar described the information that program provides as “invaluable.”

“This is as close to the real deal any student, teacher or family member wants to get to death,’’ Salazar said. “It’s a great learning lesson for all of us to always try to make good choices in life.’’

Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley organized and put on the event with a $6,000 grant from the California Highway Patrol, according to Programs Director Dawnette Smith.

Kenny Klein is the public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 