Friday, April 20 , 2018, 6:05 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria High School Senior, Youth Leader Cristal Robles Earns Moment in the Spotlight

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | May 23, 2016 | 11:25 a.m.

Santa Maria High School’s Cristal Robles was recently honored with the Champion Award for using her leadership skills to selflessly help others, despite facing personal adversity and socioeconomic hurdles.

Robles received the well-deserved recognition during the Youth Impact Awards ceremony at the County Education Office Auditorium in Santa Barbara.

The KIDS Network’s yearly event spotlights outstanding youth who have had a positive impact within communities throughout the county.

“It’s very heartwarming to give to your community and it makes you feel like there is always a purpose to look forward to,’’ Robles said.

Cristal Robles at the 2016 Youth Impact Awards ceremony. She recived the Champion Award for her dedication to youth leadership in the face of myriad challenges. Click to view larger
Cristal Robles at the 2016 Youth Impact Awards ceremony. She recived the Champion Award for her dedication to youth leadership in the face of myriad challenges. (SMJUHSD photo)

The Saint does not waste time. She assisted with the development and implementation of the Teens Closet program, and she currently serves as a Toys for Tots volunteer and SMPD Police Explorer and works with the Grief Circulo at the Community Action Commission to help youth affected by violence find solutions.

She also served as the Las Comadres Club President in 2014-15 and ensured it has stayed a reality. Las Comadres is a support group for Latina girls that helps them stay involved in community service projects and other activities. Its nearly 40 members have performed more than 100 hours of service for their school and community.

Robles — who speaks and translates English, Spanish and Mixteco — has confidently represented the needs and aspirations of her peers at community forums and during public meetings with local and county officials, as well as too the media.

Robles was nominated by SMHS Las Comadres Club Advisors Martha Janzen and Magda Williams and Community Action Commission members Elsa Prado and Joyce Ruiz.

Kenny Klein is the public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 