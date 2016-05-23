Santa Maria High School Senior, Youth Leader Cristal Robles Earns Moment in the Spotlight

Santa Maria High School’s Cristal Robles was recently honored with the Champion Award for using her leadership skills to selflessly help others, despite facing personal adversity and socioeconomic hurdles.

Robles received the well-deserved recognition during the Youth Impact Awards ceremony at the County Education Office Auditorium in Santa Barbara.

The KIDS Network’s yearly event spotlights outstanding youth who have had a positive impact within communities throughout the county.

“It’s very heartwarming to give to your community and it makes you feel like there is always a purpose to look forward to,’’ Robles said.

The Saint does not waste time. She assisted with the development and implementation of the Teens Closet program, and she currently serves as a Toys for Tots volunteer and SMPD Police Explorer and works with the Grief Circulo at the Community Action Commission to help youth affected by violence find solutions.

She also served as the Las Comadres Club President in 2014-15 and ensured it has stayed a reality. Las Comadres is a support group for Latina girls that helps them stay involved in community service projects and other activities. Its nearly 40 members have performed more than 100 hours of service for their school and community.

Robles — who speaks and translates English, Spanish and Mixteco — has confidently represented the needs and aspirations of her peers at community forums and during public meetings with local and county officials, as well as too the media.

Robles was nominated by SMHS Las Comadres Club Advisors Martha Janzen and Magda Williams and Community Action Commission members Elsa Prado and Joyce Ruiz.

— Kenny Klein is the public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.