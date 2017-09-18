Santa Maria High School Spanish Honor Society Members Land in Spotlight

Members of the Santa Maria High School Spanish Honors Society have been recognized for stepping up to help out at another local campus’s back-to-school night.

Last week's Santa Maria-Bonita School District board of trustees meeting recognized the students from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

The teens, led by international language instructor Mireya Luna, provided translation services during Liberty Elementary School’s event for parents.

Principal Cindy Duncan and Assistant Principal James Barnett struggled to find enough Spanish translators and, at Superintendent Luke Ontiveros’ suggestion, contacted the high school club.

The Liberty administrators figured they would get a couple of students to help when they reached out of the Spanish club’s advisor.

“She asked me how many, and I was embarrassed to say that maybe we needed like five. That would be dream for me,” Barnett said. “And she just said, ‘I think I can bring 10 or 20.’

“I was super happy. I think I danced around the office after that because I felt like we hit a gold mine,” Barnett added.

For back-to-school night, the Spanish-translating students showed up wearing their club’s matching shirts and name tags, impressing Liberty staff.

“We just heard tons of positive feedback about them,” Duncan said, adding that many of her staff used the word professional amid other praises to describe the students’ assistance.

“You guys really stood out and were absolutely wonderful. We really appreciate everything you did. You were very professional … and you represented Santa Maria High School very well,” Duncan said.

Luna said the students were privileged to help and did it from “the bottom of our hearts.”

“We feel honored to be recognized today,” she added.

They didn’t just receive praise as Ontiveros also presented certificates to the students.

“We want to give you something that you can use as you continue to employ your skills in other settings,” Ontiveros said. “You’re a great attribute to this community.”

Certificates, which were presented by board members Ricky Lara and John Hollinshead, noted the students’ Spanish translation services.

Most of the students had previously attended a Santa Maria-Bonita school in elementary and junior high grades.

Ontiveros said he visited the high school campus on a recent Friday and found 40 students had given up their lunchtime to participate in the club.

“You really represent the best of what we offer this community and live that vision statement of the school district — preparing children to be successful citizens,” Ontiveros said. “We have living examples right here.”

