Santa Maria High Schools Encourage Students, Families to Apply for Free and Reduced Meal Plan

A well-fed student body will be healthier and hopefully do better in class. To meet this goal, students and parents from Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley, Righetti and Delta high schools are encouraged to fill out an online or paper application for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District’s Free and Reduced Meal Program.

Applications are available at all school sites, cafeterias, community liaison offices and the Support Services Center, 2560 Skyway Drive.

“A well-nourished high school student statistically does better in school,’’ said Budget Manager Mary Andrade. “The balanced breakfast and lunch is for eligible families at no cost. Breakfast and lunch are an extremely important part of the school day, and this program takes the worry out of a student’s next meal.’’

The process is confidential and the application can easily be filled out on all student tablets issued to SMJUHSD students.

Translation help is available at all school sites and the Support Services Center. The process to find out eligibility can take several days and is busier at the beginning of the school year, according to Administrative Assistant of Business Services Michele Beach.

Parents and students are reminded to use their Aeries student identification number on the form. In addition, the district is holding a drawing for free school gear (clothing and other items with school logo) for completing an application.

The SMJUHSD Free and Reduced Meal Program is part of the national food program that was established under the National School Lunch Act, signed by President Harry Truman in 1946.

