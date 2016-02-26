Santa Maria High Schools Students, Faculty to Perform at Saints’ Talent Show

Santa Maria High School students and faculty will showcase their skills during the Saints’ Talent Show the night of Friday, March 11, 2016.

The entertainment starts at 7 p.m. inside the historic Ethel Pope Auditorium, at 901 S. Broadway. Performers include contortionists, pianists, guitar players, dancers and singers performing in both English and Spanish.

The event, which is organized by the school’s Drama Society students, also features a special dance choreographed by alumni Naomi Miramontes.

More than 110 students and faculty are participating.

Students Daniela Perez and Ivan Gomez described the atmosphere as an “adrenaline rush” and an important part of the school’s community outreach.

“It helps me and others conquer the fear of performing in front of people,” said student Jesus Morales, who has decided to become a professional dancer. “I can forget the past and I look forward to the future and the possibilities.”

Art, avid and drama Teacher Merrie Okie-Goldin said the Drama Society’s goal is to introduce students to a world of wonder and possible career opportunities within dramatic arts.

“I believe in the Chinese Proverb, ‘Tell me and I will forget. Show me and I will remember. Involve me and I will understand,’” Okie -Goldin said.

Presale tickets can be purchased for $3 starting March 7 at the school’s business office. Tickets at the door are $5. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

— Kenny Klein is the public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.