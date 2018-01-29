Santa Maria Hits Heat Record Again Monday

Santa Maria hit a record daily high of 85 degrees Tuesday and the warm winter weather is expected to continue throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous record of 80 degrees was set in 2003.

The weather monitoring station at the Santa Maria Airport was the only one in Santa Barbara County to beat a record Tuesday, but several other cities in San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Los Angeles counties also set new highs.

Santa Maria tied the daily high record Sunday, reaching 82 degrees which tied the 1984 record.

Daytime temperatures in the 70s and low 80s are expected in Santa Barbara County throughout the week, and no rain is in the forecast.

The heat will subside a bit by midweek, “but temperatures will stay well above normal in weak offshore flow through the weekend,” according to the National Weather Service forecast discussion.

