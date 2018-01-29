Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:58 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Hits Heat Record Again Monday

Santa Maria and other cities beat heat records Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Click to view larger
Santa Maria and other cities beat heat records Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. (NOAA photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | January 29, 2018 | 4:53 p.m.

Santa Maria hit a record daily high of 85 degrees Tuesday and the warm winter weather is expected to continue throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service

The previous record of 80 degrees was set in 2003. 

The weather monitoring station at the Santa Maria Airport was the only one in Santa Barbara County to beat a record Tuesday, but several other cities in San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Los Angeles counties also set new highs. 

Santa Maria tied the daily high record Sunday, reaching 82 degrees which tied the 1984 record. 

Daytime temperatures in the 70s and low 80s are expected in Santa Barbara County throughout the week, and no rain is in the forecast. 

The heat will subside a bit by midweek, “but temperatures will stay well above normal in weak offshore flow through the weekend,” according to the National Weather Service forecast discussion. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 