Santa Maria to Hold Community Needs Workshop

The Block Grants Advisory Committee of the city of Santa Maria will conduct a public workshop at the Learning Center in the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St., at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27.

The purpose of the workshop is to discuss general unmet needs in the community and provide the opportunity for residents to comment on past performance under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

A Spanish-speaking translator will be available at the workshop.

The workshop is the start of the public participation process to develop priorities for the Annual Action Plan for Fiscal Year 2019-20 and the Consolidated Plan for Fiscal Year 2020-25.

The Action Plan and Consolidated Plan are required of local governments that apply directly for federal funds under certain housing and community development programs, such as the CDBG program.

This federal program is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Annual Action Plan describes the activities to be undertaken during the upcoming fiscal year with the available resources.

Questions may be directed to the Special Projects Division, 805-925-0951, ext. 2118.



— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.