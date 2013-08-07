Santa Maria Holding Public Workshop on Community Needs

The Block Grants Advisory Committee of the City of Santa Maria will conduct a public workshop beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St.

The purpose of the workshop will be to discuss general unmet needs in the community. A Spanish-speaking translator will be available at the workshop.

This workshop is the beginning of the public participation process to develop an Annual Action Plan for fiscal year 2014-15. The Annual Action Plan will serve as a needs assessment and an application for funding under the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development’s community planning and development grant programs.

The city is eligible for funding on an annual basis under the Community Development Block Grant Program and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program. The workshop will also provide the opportunity for residents to comment on past performance under these programs.

For more information, call the Special Projects Division at 805.925.0951 x118.

— Celeste Coelho-Hudson is a community programs manager for the City of Santa Maria.