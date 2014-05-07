Santa Maria Family Displaced After Home Fire

A Santa Maria family was displaced after a structure fire Wednesday.

The Santa Maria Fire Department responded to a residence fire at West Alvin and Curryer streets Wednesday afternoon and found a working fire on the first floor of the two-story building.

Battalion Chief Mike Barneich said one crew made an aggressive attack from the inside in very heavy smoke conditions while another crew performed vertical ventilation on the roof.

The fire was contained in 30 minutes, and crews did a detailed search, rescuing three pets. There was one pet fatality in the incident.

No injuries were reported, but the building was deemed uninhabitable with damage estimated at $75,000 and content damage of $25,000, Barneich said.

The residence is yellow-tagged, meaning the family can go in and get belongings but they can’t stay there, he said.

The water, power and gas are shut off, and the home is saturated with smoke. They denied shelter from the Red Cross and are reportedly staying with family, Barneich said.

Santa Barbara County Fire, San Luis Obispo County Fire and Santa Maria Police helped at the scene, and American Medical Response crews provided medical support to fire crews.

