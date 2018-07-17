Santa Maria Honors Newest Class of Hometown Heroes

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2521 are pleased to recognize the Summer of 2018 Class of Hometown Heroes.

Each Hometown Hero serves or has served in the U.S. armed forces.

In recognition of their service, the following Hometown Heroes will have a commemorative banner displayed on South Bradley Road, and be presented a certificate of appreciation at the Santa Maria City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 17.

The “Summer of 2018 Class of Honorees” include:

» John W. Korpal — Air Force

» Ed Cullivan — Air Force

» Michael Weldon — Navy

» Bob Lopez — Marine Corps

» Enrico Martino — Army

» Clifford Scoles — Navy

» Tom Martinez — Army

» Radford Mawhinney — Army

» William Haas Sr. — Army

» Dr. Lawrence Lee — Air Force

» Robert Kelley — Army

» Gilbert Cardoza — Army

» Kieth Badenell — Navy

» Enos Dias — Merchant Marine

» Lawrence Rivas — Navy

» Donald Rivas — Army

» Nativadad Ramos — Army

» Ed Gutierrez — Army

» Florentino Manriquez — Army

» Jean Eaton — Air Force

The Winter of 2018 Class of Honorees is accepting nominees. Applications can be submitted to either the American Legion Post; Veterans of Foreign Wars or the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department. The total cost for each banner is $250, and once the banner has been displayed for six months it will be returned to families/sponsors as a memento.

— Dennis Smitherman represents the City of Santa Maria.