Santa Maria Hosting Reception to Celebrate Animal Sculptures at Preisker Park

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department welcomed a temporary exhibition of four animal sculptures late last month at Preisker Park, 330 Hidden Pines Way.

The reception to celebrate the addition of sculptures will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 21 at Preisker Park. The reception will include a community painting of the interactive ram sculpture.

The animal sculptures were created by late Santa Barbara County artist Morris Squire and are on loan from the Squire Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to civic and

educational programs for artists, curators and all manner of creative people.

This program is made possible through a partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and the Squire Foundation.

For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951, Ext. 2260.

— Dennis Smitherman represents the City of Santa Maria.