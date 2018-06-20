Santa Maria Hotel Arson Suspect Headed to Court

A Santa Maria man is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday to face charges stemming from a spectacular weekend fire at a Santa Maria residential hotel.

Felony charges of arson of an inhabited structure with use of an accelerant and residential burglary have been filed against Amos Lee Andrews, according to District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

Andrews, 57, is accused of starting a blaze that broke out early Saturday at the Town Center Hotel in Santa Maria.

First-responders were credited with making dramatic rescues as the three-story hotel at 215 N. Broadway burned.

When Andrews was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, the charges included attempted-murder, but the complaint filed against him by prosecutors did not include that charge.

Asked about the change, Dudley said, "The case is still under investigation, and additional charges may be filed."

Andrews is to be arraigned Wednesday in Superior Court in Santa Maria.

