Advice

Santa Maria Hotel Revenue on the Rise in Past Fiscal Year

By Malei Weir for Santa Maria VCB | September 2, 2015 | 9:36 a.m.

The Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau (VCB) reports substantial increases in transient occupancy tax (TOT) revenues recorded for the past fiscal year in its 2014–2015 Annual Report.

Santa Maria’s TOT receipts from the months of July 2014 through June 2015 indicate a 13 percent increase over the previous year, with revenues totaling more than $3.2 million.

According to the VCB, numbers were up every month of this past fiscal year compared to the previous year, with the months of January through June showing the highest gains.

“Local hoteliers say that a variety of factors have made a difference, including warmer-than-usual weather, consumer spending confidence, positive press coverage and group events taking place in Santa Maria Valley,” said Gina Keough, director of the Santa Maria Valley Visitor & Convention Bureau. 

The City of Santa Maria’s TOT is assessed on hotel, motel and bed & breakfast occupancies at a rate of 10 percent. The ensuing revenues are directed to the municipal general fund, where they contribute to everything from public safety to recreation and parks to community development. 

"The more TOT you're collecting, the more impact you get from overnight visitation overall," Keough said. "There's an automatic residual effect on sales tax, because people are then buying more food and beverages, and they're spending more time in the community shopping and enjoying our many other attractions.” 

To encourage the residual effect, the VCB operates as a distribution center for information on local attractions. This includes providing complimentary brochures and maps and acting as a resource for email and phone requests as well as walk-in traffic at the VCB Visitor Center. 

“This year our staff handled more than 1,700 inquiries from the general public and tour planners and also provided nearly 800 complimentary ‘welcome bags’ to visiting organizations,” Keough said. 

According to Keough, Increases may also be attributed to the VCB’s ongoing marketing, advertising and media relations programs as well as a rapport built with the group tour market at tradeshows.

The VCB also works closely with Visit California, the state’s tourism marketing arm, and the Central Coast Tourism Council to increase awareness of Santa Maria Valley attractions.

“We strongly encourage local businesses and organizations to get involved, share their news with us and take advantage of the VCB’s promotional programs and leads,” Keough said. 

— Malei Weir is a publicist representing The Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau.

 
