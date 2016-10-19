Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 3:45 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Housing a Relative Bargain Compared to Some Other Parts of Central Coast

By Molly Schiff for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce | October 19, 2016 | 9:53 a.m.

Recently, a story appeared (Santa Maria Sun, Sept. 29) highlighting a housing-affordability study conducted by a finance-industry publication. In the report, our region was identified as one of the least affordable housing markets in the country.

What the article did not do, however, was dig deeper into the data and tell the whole story. Because the original data came from a national survey, the data used was for the entire Santa Barbara County.

And, as anyone who lives here knows well, there are significant differences within that region, particularly when comparing communities in the northern part of the county with those in the southern.

Here are the comparable numbers for median-priced homes currently listed for sale in our region:
 
Santa Barbara City — $1,235,000
Santa Barbara County — $799,000 (number used in the news report)
San Luis Obispo County — $599,000
Ventura — $575,000
State of California — $479,000
Santa Maria — $369,000

Without minimizing in any way the challenge many have to be able to afford housing anywhere in our region, digging deeper into Santa Barbara County’s housing-cost data shows that Santa Maria represents a real and significant bargain for those who choose to live on the Central Coast.   

Questions can be directed to Glenn Morris, president/CEO at the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, 925-2403, or [email protected]
 
— Molly Schiff for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 