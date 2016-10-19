Santa Maria Housing a Relative Bargain Compared to Some Other Parts of Central Coast

Recently, a story appeared (Santa Maria Sun, Sept. 29) highlighting a housing-affordability study conducted by a finance-industry publication. In the report, our region was identified as one of the least affordable housing markets in the country.

What the article did not do, however, was dig deeper into the data and tell the whole story. Because the original data came from a national survey, the data used was for the entire Santa Barbara County.

And, as anyone who lives here knows well, there are significant differences within that region, particularly when comparing communities in the northern part of the county with those in the southern.

Here are the comparable numbers for median-priced homes currently listed for sale in our region:



Santa Barbara City — $1,235,000

Santa Barbara County — $799,000 (number used in the news report)

San Luis Obispo County — $599,000

Ventura — $575,000

State of California — $479,000

Santa Maria — $369,000

Without minimizing in any way the challenge many have to be able to afford housing anywhere in our region, digging deeper into Santa Barbara County’s housing-cost data shows that Santa Maria represents a real and significant bargain for those who choose to live on the Central Coast.

Questions can be directed to Glenn Morris, president/CEO at the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, 925-2403, or [email protected]



— Molly Schiff for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.