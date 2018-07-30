Santa Maria Humane Society, YMCA Running Buddy Program Leads Way

Humans and shelter dogs get their exercise together

Santa Maria Valley Humane Society (SMVHS) and Santa Maria Valley YMCA (SMVYMCA) have formed a partnership that supports healthy living and lifesaving with a program called Running Buddy.

Running Buddy connects YMCA members with homeless dogs from the Humane Society to walk or run in the park this summer.

Initially held once a week, Running Buddy is a community outreach program that involves bringing home-seeking shelter dogs from SMVHS to the SMVYMCA to be walked or run by Y members and families in Waller Park.

In addition to teaching important manners and skills to shelter dogs, such as how to walk on a leash and how to politely meet unfamiliar people, the program makes exercise fun and purposeful when people have a canine workout partner.

The program is open to all ages; however, the dog handler should be over age 18.

“Sean Hawkins and I accidentally met at the Avila Dog Beach one Sunday while I was taking my dog for a run on the beach and he was exercising a dog from the shelter," said Shannon Seifert, YMCA CEO.

"We decided to create a community wellness program that benefitted both humans and dogs, for fun and for free,” she said.

“The best type of collaborations are those that are simple with like-minded community leaders. We’re grateful to have both the opportunity and the benefits to Y members and Humane Society pups. The collaboration is priceless,” she said.

“Everyone knows the human health benefits of regular exercise and I am so inspired by how active YMCA members are here in our community,” said Sean Hawkins, SMVHS executive director.

“When I ran into Shannon at the beach with our dogs it was a lightbulb moment. Why aren’t we bringing shelter dogs to the YMCA to run with people every single day?” he said.

Y members sign up for a Running Buddy before each scheduled run. The Humane Society arrives at the Y with behaviorally appropriate dogs who are leashed and wearing “Adopt Me” vests for extra exposure.

A certified dog trainer remains on-site to help with coaching and tips for running with a shelter dog.

“There is benefit for both pets and the people who love them. We are healing and helping at both end of the leash,” Hawkins said.

Those who'd like to participate in the Running Buddy program can leave their name and email address with Sabrina Arcos, [email protected], and she will add you to the participant list to be contacted for sign-ups.

Walks are currently held 4-6 p.m. Thursdays. It is not necessary to be a YMCA member to participate. Initial response has indicated interest in expanding the Running Buddy program to additional days and times.

— Cathy Otero for Santa Maria Valley YMCA.