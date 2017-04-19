Santa Maria Inn to Celebrate Century Mark

The historic Santa Maria Inn will celebrate its 100-year anniversary on May 16, and the public is invited to join the celebration and open house 2-6 p.m.

The event will feature a barbershop quartet, singing duo, local and hotel history, period costumes from the 1920s, and hotel tours at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. The hotel has been a community landmark since its doors first opened.

Over the decades, the inn has been host to a variety of luminaries, including President Herbert Hoover; William Randolph Hearst and his guests enroute to Hearst Castle; and entertainment legends such as Bob Hope, Bing Crosby and John Wayne.

The inn's ultimate renaissance into a unique destination began with its acquisition in 1999 by the partnership of Judy and Hardy Hearn and Robert and Blanche Hollingshead.

They dedicated themselves to preserving the inn's historic charm while updating newer aspects of the property with the modern conveniences expected by 21st century travelers.

Today's inn features 164 guest rooms including 18 luxury suites and the original, lovingly restored 24 rooms.

Facilities include the Century Room Restaurant, Olde English Tap Room which was restored to its original congenial atmosphere, and the Wine Cellar and Martini Bar.

