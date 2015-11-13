Santa Maria Installs First Public-Safety Video Surveillance Cameras

Advice

Five pods are in place around the city, with police chief planning to acquire 20 more for law-enforcement and crime-prevention purposes

Some subtle tools are now in place to help the Santa Maria Police Department keep the city safe and solve crimes.

The first several video surveillance system pods, or small containers housing four cameras each, have been installed on light poles around the city, with plans to add more in the coming months, Police Chief Ralph Martin said.

“We are going to use all of the legal technology we can to our benefit to solve these felonies,” Martin said.

The unobtrusive pods making up "Operation Blue Watch" are perched on light poles around the city, monitoring areas such as North Broadway near Preisker Lane.

Cameras from public-safety video surveillance systems helped investigators solve the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, he noted.

“Public-safety cameras are a tool to go back and look at an intersection to determine who was at fault in a traffic collision,” Martin said. “It’s to view any criminal activity in a park or fleeing vehicles getting on onramps.”

Police have already downloaded the video to assist with some investigations, but the chief declined to elaborate.

Five pods, at $9,000 each, have been installed throughout the city under a pilot program to study their effectiveness. Eventually, Martin hopes to acquire 20 more.

In addition to the pods, blue-and-white signs are posted within the area, advising people that the video surveillance system is in place. Signs say, "Notice. You are entering a 24-hour video surveillance area. Operation Blue Watch."

Installation of the cameras came months after Martin and Marcel Corby, chief operating officer from Security Lines US in Sherman Oaks, made a presentation to the City Council about the new system.

Corby said the company’s system is designed to be cost effective and versatile, and the equipment has weathered multiple climates at other locations.

Pods can be attached with a bracket and metal straps on a light pole with minimal effort, she added.

“I think you’d be surprised how easy it is,” Corby told the council in May.

Public-safety cameras are used to enhance a police department’s law enforcement mission and to deter crime, Martin said..

“Technological advances have led to decreased costs and made video surveillance systems readily accessible to agencies, both small and large,” Martin said in May.

The chief noted that he previously worked for a number of cities, some of which have used similar systems for as long as 15 years.

“All of these cities have seen not only a reduction in crime, but a solvability rate in the crimes increase,” he added.

Surveillance cameras have already been in place in Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach and Lompoc for several years.

Asked about whether camera pods have been shot at in other locations, Corby said the design using pods with globes means people don’t know where the cameras are pointing and don’t want to get captured vandalizing them.

The chief noted the surveillance system is not designed to issue traffic citations, a reference to the red-light cameras Santa Maria used until its contractor experienced financial woes and removed the equipment in 2009.

The red-light runners’ replacement program used “Enforcer” equipment, or devices that flash a blue light, to alert a nearby traffic officer when the signal has switched.

