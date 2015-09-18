Friday, April 6 , 2018, 6:49 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Issues Advisory About Harmless Algae In Water That’s Causing Earthy Odor, Taste

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 18, 2015 | 1:59 p.m.

A different smell and taste to water in Santa Maria and other communities is being blamed on a non-harmful algae compound that recently entered the State Water Project’s supply.

The Central Coast Water Authority notified the City of Santa Maria about the reason behind the odor and taste in water.

“These algae compounds, identified as methyl isoborneol and geosmin, impart an earthy or musty odor and taste to water,” spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

“These compounds do not affect water quality. Individuals may have various levels of sensitivity to the taste and odor imparted by the non-harmful algae.”

The Central Coast Water Authority is adjusting its treatment process to rescue the concentration of algae compounds delivered in the state water, city officials said. 

Santa Maria is also modifying its operations to minimize the impact of the non-harmful and temporary effects on the water system.

City officials said customers experiencing an earthy or musty odor, or taste, in their water may want to consider chilling and/or adding citrus to the water.

For more information, call the Utilities Department Water Resources Division at 805.925.0951, extension 7411.

The City of Morro Bay in San Luis Obispo County also recently issued a similar advisory to customers. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

