City of Santa Maria Issues Call to Bands for Summer Concerts in the Park Series

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is putting out a call to bands who are interested in performing during the upcoming 2015 Summer Concerts in the Park Series.

Family-friendly bands, from a variety of genres, are encouraged to apply. Concerts will be held at a local city park on Sundays from June through August. Up to eight bands will be invited to play.

To be considered, bands must submit a CD, biography, high resolution picture and an application to the Recreation and Parks Department (615 S. McClelland St.) by 5 p.m. Friday, March 27. Digital applications or Electronic Press Kits (EPK) will not be accepted. Applications are available online by clicking here.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.