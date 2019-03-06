Pixel Tracker

Santa Maria Job And Resource Fair Getting Down to Business

By Raymond L. McDonald for Workforce Development Board | March 6, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Some 70 exhibitors will participate in this year's Santa Maria Job and Resource Fair, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Santa Maria Fairpark. The job fair is open to job seekers of all ages and is completely free. Exhibitors include employers, education providers and resource agencies.

“We are expecting all 85 booths to be occupied, in addition to 400 job seekers,” said Luis Servin, planning committee co-chair. “Candidates will have the opportunity to speak directly with hiring managers, greatly increasing their chances of finding that perfect job."

Free workshops for job seekers are scheduled for 2-4 p.m. March 6, at the Goodwill Workforce Center, 210 E. Enos Drive, Ste. E, Santa Maria. Job seekers will have the opportunity to update their resumes and create a 30-second elevator pitch.

To register for the event or workshop, visit the event page, 2019smjobfair.eventbrite.com.

The event in brought to Santa Maria in collaboration with the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, Center for Employment Training, Pathpoint, Goodwill Industries, KRA Corp., Santa Barbara County Education Office, the Workforce Resource Center, and various local government agencies and private organizations.

Registered exhibitors include:

1Heart Caregiver Services
Lompoc Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center
2020 Census / US Census Bureau / Department of Commerce
Luttrell Staffing Group
Achievement House
Mary Kay Cosmetics
Air Force/Civilian Personnel
Merry Maids of Santa Barbara & Santa Maria
Allan Hancock College
Montecito Bank & Trust
Allied Universal Security
Norwex
Allstate Suncoast Agency
Pacifica Hotels
American General Media
pawTree
Arbonne
PeopleReady
Atlas Copco
Rantec Power Systems, Inc
Atterdag Village of Solvang
ResCare Community Living
Avon
Behavior Respite In Action
RGNext LLC
Bimbo Bakeries USA
Santa Maria Fairpark
Bomar Security
Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People
Cal Poly Corporation
SBBCollege
California Conservation Corps
SBC AmeriCorps Partnership for Veterans and People Experiencing Homelessness
California Fine Wire / CFW Precision Metal Components
Securitas Security Services USA Inc
California Psychcare
Select Staffing
CalPortland
Superior Senior Home Care
CAPSLO
Telecare Corporation
Center for Employment Training
The Exchange
Children's Resource & Referral
TJMaxx
Chumash Casino Resort
Transitions-Mental Health Association
Coast Family Home Care
U.S. Small Business Administration
CoastHilla Credit Union
UCP WORK Inc.
Community Health Centers of the Central Coast
United Association Local 114 Plumbers and Pipefitters Santa Barbara County
Dignity Health - Marian Regional Medical Center
United Staffing Associates
DSH-Atascadero
US Army
Embassy Suite by Hilton- San Luis Obispo
Vandenberg Airman & Family Readiness Center
Excel Personnel Services
Visiting Angels of Santa Barbara
FIDM
Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care
Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Volt Workforce Solutions
Hardy Diagnostics
Walmart
Home Instead Senior Care
Wingstop
InDyne, Inc
Work For Warriors
Laurus College

— Raymond L. McDonald for Workforce Development Board.

 

