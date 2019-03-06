Santa Maria Job And Resource Fair Getting Down to Business

Some 70 exhibitors will participate in this year's Santa Maria Job and Resource Fair, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Santa Maria Fairpark. The job fair is open to job seekers of all ages and is completely free. Exhibitors include employers, education providers and resource agencies.

“We are expecting all 85 booths to be occupied, in addition to 400 job seekers,” said Luis Servin, planning committee co-chair. “Candidates will have the opportunity to speak directly with hiring managers, greatly increasing their chances of finding that perfect job."

Free workshops for job seekers are scheduled for 2-4 p.m. March 6, at the Goodwill Workforce Center, 210 E. Enos Drive, Ste. E, Santa Maria. Job seekers will have the opportunity to update their resumes and create a 30-second elevator pitch.

To register for the event or workshop, visit the event page, 2019smjobfair.eventbrite.com.

The event in brought to Santa Maria in collaboration with the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, Center for Employment Training, Pathpoint, Goodwill Industries, KRA Corp., Santa Barbara County Education Office, the Workforce Resource Center, and various local government agencies and private organizations.

Registered exhibitors include:

1Heart Caregiver Services

Lompoc Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center

2020 Census / US Census Bureau / Department of Commerce

Luttrell Staffing Group

Achievement House

Mary Kay Cosmetics

Air Force/Civilian Personnel

Merry Maids of Santa Barbara & Santa Maria

Allan Hancock College

Montecito Bank & Trust

Allied Universal Security

Norwex

Allstate Suncoast Agency

Pacifica Hotels

American General Media

pawTree

Arbonne

PeopleReady

Atlas Copco

Rantec Power Systems, Inc

Atterdag Village of Solvang

ResCare Community Living

Avon

Behavior Respite In Action

RGNext LLC

Bimbo Bakeries USA

Santa Maria Fairpark

Bomar Security

Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People

Cal Poly Corporation

SBBCollege

California Conservation Corps

SBC AmeriCorps Partnership for Veterans and People Experiencing Homelessness

California Fine Wire / CFW Precision Metal Components

Securitas Security Services USA Inc

California Psychcare

Select Staffing

CalPortland

Superior Senior Home Care

CAPSLO

Telecare Corporation

Center for Employment Training

The Exchange

Children's Resource & Referral

TJMaxx

Chumash Casino Resort

Transitions-Mental Health Association

Coast Family Home Care

U.S. Small Business Administration

CoastHilla Credit Union

UCP WORK Inc.

Community Health Centers of the Central Coast

United Association Local 114 Plumbers and Pipefitters Santa Barbara County

Dignity Health - Marian Regional Medical Center

United Staffing Associates

DSH-Atascadero

US Army

Embassy Suite by Hilton- San Luis Obispo

Vandenberg Airman & Family Readiness Center

Excel Personnel Services

Visiting Angels of Santa Barbara

FIDM

Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care

Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties

Volt Workforce Solutions

Hardy Diagnostics

Walmart

Home Instead Senior Care

Wingstop

InDyne, Inc

Work For Warriors

Laurus College

— Raymond L. McDonald for Workforce Development Board.