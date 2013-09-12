Santa Maria Job Fair Slated for Sept. 17

The California Employment Development Department and the Santa Barbara County Workforce Investment Board is collaborating with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, Workforce Resource Center, the Economic Development Commission, Allan Hancock College, the Santa Maria Teen Coalition, and other agencies and organizations to present the Santa Maria Job Fair.

The event is slated for 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria. While youth focused, the event is open to job seekers of all ages.

“This job fair is being presented at the perfect time for both employers and job seekers,” said Bob Hatch, president and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. “Our local employers are looking for permanent and part-time employment prospects, as well as seasonal workers. This is a great opportunity to connect those employers with qualified job applicants.”

This is also the time when employers are starting to look at what their staffing needs might be for the upcoming holiday season, which starts earlier each year.

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce would like all local employers who are considering hiring to attend this job fair and to have a table at the event. To register, contact Veronica Orozco at the Employment Development Department at 805.568.1382, or call the Chamber of Commerce at 805.925.2403 x817 for the registration form.