Santa Maria Judge Again Delays Ruling on Closing Courtroom in MS-13 Hearing

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge again delayed ruling on whether to close hearings challenging charges against 15 men facing murder and lesser crimes allegedly for the benefit of the MS-13 gang in the Santa Maria Valley.

Without explanation, Judge John McGregor on Friday postponed ruling whether to ban everyone but attorneys and defendants from hearings regarding motions seeking to get charges dismissed.

Twelve defendants in one case and three for a smaller case face multiple charges stemming from Santa Barbara County Grand Jury indictments handed down in July 2016 in connection with 10 slayings and other crimes allegedly involving the violent international criminal gang MS-13.

One defense attorney filed a motion to ban media and members of the public from the courtroom during the hearings in the 2-year-old case crawling through the court system.

Since the grand jury transcripts have been sealed along with many of the court filings, the hearing would be the first revelation of allegations leading to the charges.

Instead of Friday as once planned, the judge said he would not rule until Jan. 18 on whether to close the courtroom for a hearing — a highly unusual step — on those defense motions seeking to get charges dismissed. He also delayed those hearings until Feb. 4-5, instead of holding them in early November.

At the same time, the judge is expected to rule on a prosecution motion asking to use pseudonyms to protect some identities.

During Friday’s hearing, the judge also quashed a defense attorney’s subpoena seeking phone calls and jail logs of co-defendants along with also handling other procedural matters, including confirming that defendants and attorneys agreed to waive time for a speedy trial through December 2019.

However, in a smaller case involving three defendants facing lesser charges, the trio and their attorneys only waived time through February 2019.

With one defendant, Jose Wilfredo Abarca Soriano, only arrested and extradited in the summer, his attorney, Patty Dark, got a later start on reviewing evidence than her colleagues.

“This is a case of unusual complexity with extensive discovery beyond the typical case,” McGregor said in explaining the delay despite renewed objections from defense attorney Gary Dunlap, who represents Rafael Lainez Castro.

Before announcing the schedule changes, McGregor heard oral arguments regarding Tom Allen’s subpoena seeking information about co-defendants' phone calls and writings.

But the attorneys for several co-defendants objected along with representatives from the Santa Barbara County Counsel’s Office, representing the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and calling the request “unduly burdensome."

In asking the judge to quash the subpoena, attorney Stephen Dunkle, whose client is Marcos Sanchez Torres, called the request too broad and a violation of his client’s privacy.

Allen, who represents Emedalio Bonilla Mejia, contended he sought the information to help him prep for trial, adding he did not intend to attack any of the co-defendants.

McGregor agreed with the defense attorneys that allowing Allen to see other defendants' jail calls and visitor logs could cause safety and security issues for the facility and its staff. The defendants also have some right to privacy, the judge added.

The hearing Friday came weeks after another large group of arrests in Mendota along with Los Angeles and San Bernardino for a series of crimes, including homicides linked to MS-13.

Court documents have connected the case from western Fresno County to the Santa Maria Valley.

“MS-13 gang members in Mendota often receive instructions from higher-ranking gang members in Los Angeles, Santa Maria and Oakland,” the indictment for the Fresno County cases stated. “Many times, these instructions involve traveling to Los Angeles or Oakland to support the gang's agenda, including conducting assaults, helping wanted subjects travel to escape law enforcement, and transporting drugs and firearms on behalf of the gang.”

