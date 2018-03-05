Jury Convicts 85-Year-Old Santa Maria Man on Multiple Child-Molestation Charges

A Santa Maria Superior Court jury on Monday found an Orcutt octogenerian guilty of multiple counts of child molestation involving female relatives, leading the judge to order Hans Kardel to be taken into custody.

Kardel, 85, had been charged with nine felony counts, including sexual penetration, aggravated sexual assault and lewd and lascivious acts with a child, in addition to attempting to dissuade a victim.

However, jurors deadlocked on two counts, allegations related to a victim identified in court as Jane Doe No. 1.

The other victim, referred to as Jane Doe No. 2, testified during the trial that Kardel touched her multiple times in different ways, including inserting a finger in her vagina and putting his mouth on her breasts.

“He started tickling me and then he would start putting his hand down my pants and under my underwear and touching my vagina,” she said.

In addition to claiming she also had been touched inappropriately, Jane Doe No. 1 said she witnessed her sister’s molestation.

During the trial, Kardel denied any of the inappropriate touching, and said anything that did happen had been initiated by Jane Doe 2.

“I never touched her private parts,” he said under questioning from defense attorney Catherine Swysen. “I never did that.”

The defendant also told the jurors that on two occasions, the girl led him to a storage room where she allegedly pushed his hand lower on her body stopping when it reached below her belly button outside her clothing.

Under cross examination by Deputy District Attorney Fabiana Fede, the defendant said he was 82 at the time of one alleged incident while the girl was 16.

In the recorded phone calls with the girls’ mother, the man never denied the inappropriate touching with Jane Doe 2, but claimed he never forced her to do anything.

"In another area of the conversation ... you indicate, 'It was always something that she wanted.' Correct?" Fede asked.

"Yes," he replied.

He testified the phone calls made about the allegations, including one in which he promised to buy the teen victim a car, were attempts to resolve the matter within the family.

The defense attorney also called witnesses to testify about Kardel’s history for truth and veracity.

The defendant, a former businessman, has been active in a Santa Maria Valley church and a community philanthropist.

Kardel, who had been out on bail, was immediately taken into custody after the jury’s verdicts were revealed Monday.

It’s not known what sentence he will face since the District Attorney’s Office could decide to retry Kardel on the deadlocked charges.

Judge John McGregor ordered Kardel to return to court for a sentencing hearing on April 5.

