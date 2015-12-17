Santa Maria Kids Invited to Winter Day Camp During Holiday Break

Advice

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will provide four weeks of winter fun during the annual Winter Day Camp, which opens Monday, Dec. 21, 2015.

Winter Day Camp offers a fun, safe and supportive environment for children 6-12 years of age during the holiday vacation.

It incorporates indoor and outdoor activities including sports, games, art and crafts. The recreation and parks staff is dedicated to filling your child’s day with adventure, learning and lots of fun.

Camp will run weekly from Dec. 21 to Jan. 15 and will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (excluding Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.)

The camp will be located in a new location this year at the Newlove Community Building located at 1619 South Thornburg Street.

The registration fee is $75 per week. Registration takes place from 8 am. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the Recreation and Parks administration building at 615 S. McClelland Street.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925/0951 x260.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.