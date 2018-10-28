Sunday, October 28 , 2018, 10:32 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Kiwanis Club, City Embark on Plan for Universal Playground

New play area at popular Preisker Park is geared toward people with disabilities — of all ages

Preisker Park Click to view larger
Ryan Maxwell, left, past president of the Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis Club, and Santa Maria recreation and parks director Alex Posada inside the newly erected fencing at Preisker Park, where a universal playground will be installed. A campaign to raise $100,000 toward the project kicked off Sunday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 28, 2018 | 5:55 p.m.

A campaign to create northern Santa Barbara County’s only inclusive playground for children and young adults with disabilities kicked off Sunday at a Santa Maria park where volunteers installed a temporary fence for the new structure.

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis Club have united to raise funds for the addition to Preisker Park, at 330 Hidden Pines Way.

Organizers hope to raise $100,000 for the effort.

“We’re just looking out to the community for support,” said Alex Posada, the city’s recreation and parks director.

Not only is the playground designed for anyone to use, but it accommodates parents with disabilities, as well.

“It allows them to actually not have to sit on the sidelines,” Posada said. “You can actually get in there with the kids and play.”

The new inclusive structure will provide a different level of access beyond existing play facilities at the city’s parks, he added.

Instead of stairs, the universal play structure will have ramps. Other features focus on sensory awareness with tactile aspects and colorful activities. Swings will be designed to support someone with limited mobility.

In addition to being home to the previously installed Kiwanis picnic area, Preisker was chosen for the universal playground because it is one of Santa Maria’s most popular parks and is near Highway 101 in the northern area of the city.

In the coming months, the Kiwanis Club hopes to attract donations from assorted sponsors and other service organizations to meet the playground’s price tag. The club’s own donation will come from proceeds of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo queen contest.

Preisker Park Click to view larger
A sign at Preisker Park displays the fundraising campaign goal for a universal playground to be installed through the efforts of the Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis Club and the city Recreation and Parks Department. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The idea to install a universal playground came from Ryan Maxwell, past president of the Noontime Kiwanis Club and now chairman of the committee to install the universal playground.

“It’s always exciting to see the first step of anything,” he said. “Having this here is kind of the first step of having this come to fruition after three years of planning and strategizing.”

Kiwanis Club members identified the need for the universal play structure and desire to create a legacy project to show Kiwanians’ commitment to kids extends beyond handing out thousands of dollars in scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

“It really stemmed from the idea of having a family with children, regardless of their abilities, to be able to go play together,” Maxwell said. “It was really that simple.”

A temporary wood-railing fence was installed Sunday along the eastern edge of the park to outline the approximately 75-foot-by-75-foot universal playground’s future home, which is near the Kiwanis Picnic Area completed in 2014.

“The great thing about the project is this is the initial footprint and, depending on the community response and the funds that come in, we can kind of scale it to meet the community’s demand,” Maxwell said.

The plan is to have the inclusive play structure installed by next summer, Posada said.

In addition to Kiwanis Club members, Key Club members from Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria high schools attended the work day Sunday, providing vital labor for projects that included sprucing up the picnic area.

“If they didn’t come out, we’d be in really bad shape,” Posada said of the high school helpers.

Click here to make an online donation for the universal play structure.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

